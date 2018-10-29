English

Curry sets NBA record, hits at least five three-pointers in seven straight games

Los Angeles, October 29: Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set another NBA record.

The 30-year-old hit five three-pointers in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday (October 28).

He became the first player in NBA history to knock down at least five three-pointers in seven straight games.

Dallas Mavericks forward George McCloud connected on five or more three-pointers in six consecutive matchups in 1995-96.

The two-time MVP finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and seven three-pointers in Golden State's 120-114 win over Brooklyn.

Curry has had an impressive start to the 2018-19 season.

He has tallied 29 or more points in each of Golden State's first seven games and knocked down 11 three-pointers in his team's win over the Washington Wizards last week. He scored 51 points in that victory.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 6:20 [IST]
