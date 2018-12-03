Watch! Usain Bolt runs against astronauts in zero gravity zone!

English

Bengaluru, December 3: Usain Bolt had bid adieu to sprint track in 2017 after the World Championship and the exit failed to match his highs as the Jamaican failed to win even one gold in any of the events he competed.

But Bolt continues reign our memory space and recently Bolt posted a video of him testing his running abilities in a zero gravity zone against astronauts. (See the video below). It's downright needless to say about the winner but the fun, laughter and claps were louder than any victor's chest pumping.

After his retirement the strapping Jamaican also tried to make a career in football but later revealed that he may have to abandon the dream.

The eight-time Olympic champion, 32, was unable to agree to a deal with the Central Coast Mariners after a trial with the A-League club. Bolt was also linked with a move to Malta last month and while the sprinting great said he had options, he is considering stopping his pursuit of a football career.

"With the Central Coast, we couldn't work out the contract stuff so that's dead, but I've got a lot of offers from other clubs out there," he said. "Now we're just trying to figure out what. "We'll make a decision before the end of November if I'm going to go to another club or call it actually quits." Bolt scored twice for the Mariners during a friendly in October, but the parties were unable to agree to a deal.

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 15:42 [IST]
