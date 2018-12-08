English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

WBC sanctions Wilder-Fury rematch

By
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury look set to cross paths again after the WBC sanctioned a rematch between the two heavyweight stars.
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury look set to cross paths again after the WBC sanctioned a rematch between the two heavyweight stars.

Los Angeles, December 8: The WBC has voted to sanction a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury following their contentious draw in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Wilder and Fury gave boxing one of the best fights in the heavyweight division in a long time, which has created tremendous popular demand for the fans to see a rematch," the WBC said in a statement.

Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) knocked Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) down twice, including a brutal right-left combination in the 12th that initially looked like it would end the fight.

Fury, who somehow willed himself to his feet and held on to send the fight to the judges, had earlier controlled much of the bout behind his long jab, precise footwork and slippery defence.

One judge scored the fight 115-111 to Wilder, another 114-112 to Fury and the third had it 113-113.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said the duo were a credit to boxing.

"I wish to once again congratulate Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury for their great battle inside the ring and for the exemplary sportsmanship after the bout," he said.

Both fighters have spoken about their desire for a rematch, with Wilder reiterating that on a teleconference call.

"I'm willing and ready to give Fury the opportunity ASAP," Wilder said. "It's only right to give Fury a rematch as soon as possible.

"I'm ready whenever he's ready to do it. I'm ready to give the fans what they want to see and end this talk once and for all (about who won)."

(With inputs from OPTA and other Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 250, 132/2 (50.0 vs AUS 235
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue