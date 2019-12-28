Weightlifter Seema handed four-year ban for doping

Seema had won India a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, 2018.

In a statement, the NADA said Seema's dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam.

"Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules," said a NADA statement.

Ms. Seema will undergo the four year ban, considering that she was found positive for the prohibited Substance of Tamoxifen including two other non specified substances namely Ostarine (SARM) and Metenolone, Anabolic steroids.

"The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM)," the NADA statement added.

Accoring to PTI news agency reports Seema had been given a four-year suspension by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.