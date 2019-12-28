English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Weightlifter Seema handed four-year ban for doping

By
Seema
Seema's sample was taken during the 34th National Championship. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, December 28: Indian weightlifter Seema has been slapped with a four-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for a doping violation.

Seema had won India a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women's 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, 2018.

In a statement, the NADA said Seema's dope sample was collected this year during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam.

"Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules," said a NADA statement.

"The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM)," the NADA statement added.

Accoring to PTI news agency reports Seema had been given a four-year suspension by NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.

More WEIGHTLIFTING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 13:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue