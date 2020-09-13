Welterweight grudge match to headline UFC Vegas 11 on September 19

Covington (15-2, fighting out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) aims to get the last laugh after trading numerous verbal barbs with his former training partner, Woodley.

A NCAA Division I wrestler who pushes a relentless pace, Covington has delivered memorable victories against former UFC champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos, as well as perennial contender Demian Maia. Covington now hopes to add yet another former UFC titleholder to his hit list to once again secure a shot at the championship.

Woodley (19-5-1, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.), who held the belt for almost three years, will go down as one of the most dominant titleholders in UFC welterweight history.

After dethroning Robbie Lawler via first-round knockout, Woodley netted memorable title defenses against Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Darren Till. Woodley now plans to put his most heated rivalry to bed by delivering another sensational knockout win.

In another thrilling welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, long-time UFC fan favorite Donald Cerrone faces fellow finisher Niko Price.

Cerrone (36-15 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.), the UFC recordholder for most wins (23) and finishes (16), has long been dazzling fans with spectacular performances inside the Octagon.

Throughout his legendary career, he has secured highlight-reel finishes against Matt Brown, Rick Story, Jim Miller and Edson Barboza. Cerrone will now make his record 36th UFC appearance and aims to deliver another vintage "Cowboy" performance against one of the division's most dynamic finishers.

Among the most exciting athletes in the welterweight division, Price (14-5 1NC, fighting out of Cape Coral, Fla.) now looks to capitalize on the biggest moment of his career.

Price has won over fans since joining the UFC roster in late 2016 with jaw-dropping knockout victories against James Vick, Tim Means, Randy Brown and Alan Jouban. Price now hopes to earn his most important win yet by taking out a legend in his first UFC co-main event appearance.

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Khamzat Chimaev (8-0, fighting out of Stockholm, Sweden by way of Chechnya, Russia) aims to continue his incredible streak against tough veteran Gerald Meerschaert (31-13, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.)

• In an exciting battle of light heavyweight contenders, No. 11 ranked Johnny Walker (17-5, fighting out of Montreal, Que., Canada by way of Rio das Ostras, Brazil) locks horns with surging No. 12 Ryan Spann (20-5, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas)

• Entertaining grapplers meet when Mackenzie Dern (8-1, fighting out of Long Beach, Calif.) takes on Randa Markos (10-9-1, fighting out of Windsor, Ont., Canada)

• Rising middleweights collide when Kevin Holland (19-5, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) meets Darren Stewart (12-5 1NC, fighting out of London, England)

• Mirsad Bektic (13-3, fighting out of Montreal, Que., Canada) faces Eduardo Garagorri (13-1, fighting out of Rivera, Uruguay) in an exciting featherweight bout

• Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Mayra Bueno Silva (6-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) goes for another slick submission when she meets Mara Romero Borella (12-8, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Ponte dell'Olio, Italy)

• Jordan Espinosa (15-7 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) hopes to build off the momentum of his recent victory when he squares off with streaking David Dvorak (17-3, fighting out of Horice, Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic)

• Jessica-Rose Clark (9-6 1NC, fighting out of Innisfail, Australia) aims to return to her winning ways against Dana White's Contender Series signee Sarah Alpar (9-4, fighting out of Edmond, Okla.)

• Journey Newson (9-2 1NC, fighting out of Portland, Ore.) takes on Randy Costa (5-1, fighting out of Taunton, Mass.) in an entertaining bantamweight bout

• Andre Ewell (16-6, fighting out of Riverside, Calif.) squares off with Irwin Rivera (10-5, fighting out of Hudson Valley, N.Y. by way of Mexico City, Mexico) in a clash of bantamweight hopefuls

• Darrick Minner (24-12, fighting out of Nebraska City, Neb.) goes for his first UFC win against recent Dana White's Contender Series signee TJ Laramie (12-3, fighting out of Windsor, Ont., Canada)

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Covington vs. Woodley will take place Saturday, September 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Source: Press Release