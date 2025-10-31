More sports Wembanyama Praises San Antonio Spurs For Achieving Historic 5-0 Start In NBA Season Victor Wembanyama lauds the San Antonio Spurs for their unprecedented 5-0 start in the NBA season, attributing their success to teamwork and dedication. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 15:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Victor Wembanyama highlighted the significance of the San Antonio Spurs' historic win over the Miami Heat, marking their first-ever 5-0 start in NBA history. The Spurs triumphed 107-101, with Wembanyama leading by scoring 26 points and adding 18 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He credited his teammates for their support, as six players scored in double figures.

San Antonio's victory against Miami was part of a strong start that included wins over the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. The Heat had been averaging a league-high 131.5 points per game but were held to their lowest score of the season by the Spurs' defense. Despite nearly losing a 15-point lead in the final quarter, San Antonio managed to secure the win.

Wembanyama's performance against Miami was his third career game with at least 25 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks. This achievement places him third in Spurs history behind legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan. His outstanding start to the season has also seen him become only the second player since Bob McAdoo in 1975 to average at least 30 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks through the first five games.

The French player expressed pride in being part of this historic moment for the Spurs. "It feels great because it was a hard game," he said. "I was thinking about the 5-0 record, the Spurs' history, and I was just proud of being a Spur at that moment."

Stephon Castle contributed significantly with 21 points while Devin Vassell added another 17 points. Wembanyama emphasized that their success wasn't by chance but due to hard work during the offseason. "It's not random," he stated. "We didn't get those five wins randomly. We worked for it."

Before this season's start, only three franchises had never opened with a perfect record: San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Sacramento Kings. Wembanyama acknowledged that their offseason efforts were crucial to achieving this milestone.

The victory over Miami marked an important step for San Antonio as they aim to maintain their winning streak. Wembanyama expressed his desire to keep this momentum going for as long as possible.