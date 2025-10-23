India vs Australia Live Streaming 2nd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

Wembanyama Dominates With 40 Points As Spurs Spoil Flagg's NBA Debut Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, helping the San Antonio Spurs defeat Cooper Flagg's Dallas Mavericks in a decisive 125-92 win. Flagg struggled in his debut, finishing with 10 points. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Victor Wembanyama made a remarkable return with 40 points and 15 rebounds, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a commanding 125-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. This game marked the NBA debut of Cooper Flagg, who is the second-youngest player to start in an NBA game, just two days younger than LeBron James was at his debut.

Flagg struggled initially, not scoring until the second half's first possession. He ended with 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds. The young player from Duke found it challenging to find his rhythm compared to Dylan Harper, who came off the bench for San Antonio and contributed significantly with 15 points.

Wembanyama set a new team record for points in a season opener. His performance included three blocks, several impressive dunks, and scoring through fouls that sent Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II to the bench. This was Wembanyama's first regular-season game since undergoing surgery for deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder.

The reigning Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, added 22 points for the Spurs. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis contributed 22 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas as they await Kyrie Irving's return from ACL surgery.

The New York Knicks triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a score of 119-111 at Madison Square Garden. This win marked head coach Mike Brown's first victory with the team. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals, while Jalen Brunson added 23 points.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high of 31 points. The Cavaliers were last season's top seed in the East but fell to Indiana in the semifinals. Brown took over coaching duties from Tom Thibodeau after leading New York to their first Eastern Conference finals since 2000.

76ers Edge Out Celtics in Close Game

The Philadelphia 76ers narrowly defeated the Boston Celtics with a score of 117-116. Tyrese Maxey scored an impressive 40 points while VJ Edgecombe added another 34. Edgecombe's performance was notable as he scored more than any NBA debutant since Wilt Chamberlain in 1959.

The game saw Philadelphia leading by four with just seconds left when Edgecombe missed crucial free throws. Payton Pritchard had two chances to win it for Boston but missed both shots. Joel Embiid returned after injuries limited him last season but only managed four points.

Jaylen Brown returned from injury to score 25 points for Boston. With Jayson Tatum recovering from an Achilles injury, Brown is expected to take on more responsibility this season.