Thomas headlines three-way tie for WGC-Bridgestone lead

All three played in the morning wave during the second round, blistering Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio with birdies. Thomas shot a six-under 64, while Fleetwood went one better, carding a seven-under 63.

Poulter, who led by one shot after the first round, turned in a three-under 67 after compiling his best round on the PGA Tour (62) on Thursday.

Poulter and Thomas have already won on the PGA Tour this season, while Fleetwood, a four-time European Tour winner, is still in search of his first PGA Tour success.

Kyle Stanley shot a two-under 68 on Friday to finish the day tied for fourth at nine under. He reached 11 under on the back nine, but a double-bogey, bogey stretch derailed his momentum.

Jason Day, playing alongside Tiger Woods, birdied three of his last four holes to match Stanley at nine under.

Rory McIlroy and Si Woo Kim are tied for fifth at eight under, McIlroy birdying his last two holes to fire a three-under 67.

Woods headlines a group at six under after posting a two-under 68. His round started with a bogey on the opening hole, but he quickly rebounded with birdies on three of his next four holes. Woods' effort stalled after the early birdie streak, but he is still in contention to win this event for a record ninth time.

Phil Mickelson (five under), Patrick Reed (four under) and Brooks Koepka (four under) are also capable of featuring during the weekend after two solid rounds.