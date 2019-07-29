English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Koepka upstages McIlroy for maiden WGC title in Memphis

By
Brooks Koepka
World number one Brooks Koepka celebrated a three-stroke victory after carding a five-under-par 65 in Memphis

Memphis, July 29: Brooks Koepka saw off Rory McIlroy to claim his maiden World Golf Championship at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

World number one Koepka celebrated a three-stroke victory after carding a five-under-par 65 in Memphis on Sunday.

Koepka – a four-time major champion – enjoyed a flawless final round with five birdies, including three in a four-hole stretch at TPC Southwind.

The American star and FedEx Cup leader finished 16 under overall for his third win of the season and seventh of his career, ahead of countryman Webb Simpson (64).

Simpson's round was highlighted with an eagle on the par-five third hole but a bogey just before making the turn sullied his scorecard.

Australian Marc Leishman, who also climbed up the leaderboard, rounded out the top three at 12 under after his final-round 67.

Overnight leader and former world number one McIlroy ended the tournament five shots off the pace following his one-over-par 71.

McIlroy – who won the tournament in 2014 – was the man to beat following the third round after he posted an eight-under-par 62 for a one-shot lead ahead of Koepka.

But the 54-hole leader was unable to maintain his charge after missing the cut at The Open last week – McIlroy falling victim to two bogeys on his back nine as he finished alongside Tommy Fleetwood (66) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (69).

Spanish star Jon Rahm (69) was a stroke further back at 10 under, ahead of Ian Poulter (69).

Defending champion Justin Thomas had to settle for a share of 12th position at six under following his final-round 71.

Thomas finished alongside Jordan Spieth (68), Alex Noren (73), Patrick Reed (68), Rafa Cabrera Bello (66), Aaron Rai (67), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Cameron Smith (68).

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson – the 2016 champion – ended the event a stroke further back after shooting a two-under-par 68.

More BROOKS KOEPKA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue