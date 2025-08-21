WNBA: Kelsey Plum's Last-Second Shot Spoils Paige Bueckers' Career-High 44 Points

Why India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup will happen? Sports Ministry confirming No Bilateral series but makes other Revelation | Exclusive

In a thrilling finish, Kelsey Plum's last-second shot secured an 81-80 victory for the Los Angeles Sparks over the Dallas Wings. This win overshadowed Paige Bueckers' impressive 44-point game, which tied a long-standing WNBA record for most points by a rookie. Bueckers had previously scored 35 points against the Phoenix Mercury on June 11.

Bueckers was exceptional, scoring Dallas' final 13 points. Her performance included a technical free throw with just over a minute left, giving Dallas an 80-79 lead. Despite this, the Wings couldn't maintain their advantage as they turned over possession after winning a jump ball.

Aziaha James missed a crucial corner three-pointer with around 20 seconds remaining, allowing Los Angeles to take control. Plum capitalised on this opportunity by using Dearica Hamby's screen to drive into the lane and score the decisive basket before being celebrated by teammates Rickea Jackson and Rae Burrell.

Plum ended the game with 20 points for Los Angeles, while Jackson contributed significantly with 25 points and six three-pointers. Hamby added another 14 points, and Cameron Brink supported with 11 points and eight rebounds. This victory not only boosted Los Angeles' record to 17-18 but also ended playoff hopes for both Dallas and Chicago Sky.

Bueckers' remarkable shooting accuracy was evident as she made 17 of her 21 field goal attempts, including four perfect shots from beyond the arc and six flawless free throws. Her outstanding performance tied Cynthia Cooper's record set nearly three decades ago.

The Sparks' triumph was significant as it dashed playoff aspirations for their opponents. The game highlighted both Bueckers' individual brilliance and Los Angeles' team effort in securing a narrow win.