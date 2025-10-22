More sports Toto Wolff Acknowledges Mistake In Attempting To Sign Max Verstappen For Mercedes Toto Wolff reflects on the destabilising impact of attempting to sign Max Verstappen for Mercedes. He acknowledges the need to learn from this experience as the team moves forward with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged the need to learn from past mistakes after an attempt to sign Max Verstappen caused disruption within the team. For two seasons, Mercedes showed interest in Verstappen when his future at Red Bull appeared uncertain. George Russell noted that Mercedes' pursuit of Verstappen delayed his contract talks. In late July, Verstappen confirmed his commitment to Red Bull for 2026.

Recently, Mercedes announced that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli would continue as their drivers for the upcoming season. Despite the challenges during negotiations, Wolff is optimistic about moving forward. "The truth is that you've got to learn from the mistake," Wolff told Sky Sports. "There wasn't any on purpose flirting, it's just a coincidence."

Wolff emphasised that everything is now resolved, with contracts finalised and a focus on the future. He stated, "Kimi and George is what we want to do in the future and going forward, and it's a good line-up." This decision reflects Mercedes' confidence in their current drivers as they look ahead.

The situation highlighted how crucial it is for teams to have clear communication during contract negotiations. The unintended impact on Russell's discussions underscored this point. However, with all parties now committed to their respective teams, both Mercedes and Red Bull can concentrate on their upcoming campaigns.

The experience has been a learning curve for Wolff and Mercedes. Reflecting on the events, Wolff admitted that such situations can be destabilising but stressed that they are now behind them. He remarked, "It was clear that you need to have that conversation and then we ended up in the same place in the summer, which obviously doesn't look good and is destabilising for everyone."

This episode serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in Formula 1 contract negotiations. As both teams prepare for future races, they aim to build on their current strengths while avoiding similar issues moving forward.