Women's Golf: Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik Lead Seven Indian Players at Hills Open in Sweden

A group of Indian golfers, including Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, and Vani Kapoor, are set to compete in the €300,000 Hills Open golf tournament. Joining them are Avani Prashanth, Amandeep Drall, Sneha Singh, and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Notably absent is India's top golfer, Diksha Dagar, who is taking a break before a busy schedule that includes the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Pranavi Urs is returning to the course after recovering from a wrist injury. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth is working on solidifying her position in her debut season. Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are striving to secure regular spots on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Sneha Singh and Hitaashee Bakshi have performed well on the Women's Pro Golf Tour but are still finding their footing on the LET.

Focus on European Tour

England's Mimi Rhodes has been making waves in her rookie season. She currently leads the Order of Merit standings with 1,821.74 points after participating in 14 tournaments during the 2025 season. Rhodes will be competing at the Hills Open this week alongside Czech Republic's Sara Kouskova.

Sara Kouskova has had a successful month on the LET. She made her debut at the AIG Women's Open with a T19 finish. Additionally, she achieved a T4 in an individual event and T23 in a team competition at the PIF London Championship.

Indian Players' Challenges

While Diksha Dagar has consistently achieved top-10 finishes, other Indian players are seeking momentum midway through this season. They aim to improve their performance and gain more recognition on international tours.

The Hills Open presents an opportunity for these Indian golfers to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience against international competitors. Their participation highlights India's growing presence in women's golf on the global stage.

The upcoming tournaments will be crucial for these players as they aim to enhance their rankings and secure more opportunities on prestigious tours like the LET. The focus remains on building consistency and achieving notable finishes in future events.

With inputs from PTI