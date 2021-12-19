Woods lacking endurance but had a 'blast' upon return to golf at PNC Championship

Woods played alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Saturday (December 18), marking his return to competitive golf.

The pair shot a 10-under round of 62 in the father-son event, where Stewart and Reagan Cink lead after carding 59 on the opening day.

"We had a great time," Woods told reporters. “It was just a blast and we had a blast last year on the first day, it was the same.

"We had so much fun out there. We had one thing we wanted to do. We wanted to keep a clean card. Last year we made a bogey in each round."

Woods had a few flashes of his former brilliance, including a fine four iron on the third hole which landed within feet of the hole, along with a three-wood second shot on the par-five 14th.

The former world number one, who moved around on a cart between shots, admitted the round was physically challenging, having previously stated he will never return to the tour in a full-time capacity.

"I'm tired," Woods added. "I'm not in golf shape. It's just like anything: if you don't have the endurance, you start slowing down.

"I hit two good shots today - well, three that came off exactly how I wanted to, by old numbers.

"But as I explained to you guys down in the Bahamas, I don't have endurance. I haven't played. This is, what, my fourth, fifth round the entire year? I don't have any golf endurance."

Woods played alongside Justin and Mike Thomas, who are equal second after a 12-under 60. Former PGA Championship winner Justin said he was impressed by Woods upon his return.

"I was so impressed by the speed that he had and the shots he was hitting," Thomas told reporters. "At least from my perspective, it looked like a lot of the moves and everything were there.

"It just was if anything, a little short, which is probably - naturally, you would think he's not going to hit it as far ... but man, like that four-iron he hit into three today, that was just ridiculous."