World Athletics Championships 2022: India's Avinash Sable, Shreeshankar in steeplechase, long jump final

Sable reached the finals of the men’s 3000M Steeplechase from Heat 3. He finished the Heat 3rd with a time of 8:18.75 seconds.

Shreeshankar covered a distance of 8M to reach the long jump final in men’s section to give India a shot at a rare medal at the World Athletics Championship.

But there was a big disappointment for India in the men’s shot put event as National champion Tajinder Pal Singh Toor retired from event without making even one draw.

There was no immediate reason for his withdrawal but there was 'R’ against Toor’s name in the team sheet ahead of the event.

Toor was aiming to get the automatic qualification mark of 21.20M to enter the final but eventually he did not even make to the qualification rounds.

Now, India will be eagerly awaiting the appearance of Olympic Gold medallist and ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra is cherishing phenomenal results this season. The star athlete has improved his personal best twice — he recorded a 89.30m throw on June 14 at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland before sending his spear to 89.94m, just 6cm shy of 90m, in the prestigious Stockholm Diamond League Meeting on June 30.

In between, he had won the javelin throw event at Kuortane Games in Finland with a throw of 86.69m under wet and slippery conditions.

Day One Results (India)

1. Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals -Priyanka Goswami – Finishes 34th in the field of 28th with a timing of 1:39:42s.

2. Men’s 3000m Steeplechase- Avinash Sable – Heats 3: Qualifies for the final, finishing Heat 3 third with a timing of 8:18.75s

3. Men’s 20km Race Walk Finals-Sandeep Kumar : Finishes 40th in the field of 45 with a timing of 1:31:58s

4. Men’s Long Jump Qualification: M Shreesankar qualifies for the final with a jump of 8.00m