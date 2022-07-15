World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022: Athletes face a race against time due to visa delay

Not ideal
Fellow Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui, due to race the 10,000M on July 16, said that her US visa was approved in May, but that she still did not have the stamp in her passport. "Tears and pain. Silence," Chepkirui wrote on Instagram.
Several others have received late approval, but will now arrive on the day of their races, hardly ideal preparation for the sport's biggest event outside the Olympics.
Not professional
America's former world champion sprinter Michael Johnson tweeted: "This would never happen in a truly professional sport."
The WA said that 255 of 374 outstanding visa cases had been resolved after being escalated to a joint group comprising USOPC, Oregon22 and WA.
Coe's pat for US
Visa issues aside, WA President Sebastian Coe described the first World Athletics Championships to be held in the United States as very exciting.
"The US has consistently been the powerhouse of track and field. We want lots of people in the stadium, but this is the largest sports market in the world and there're some really powerful assets in the United States in terms of promoting the sport."
Neeraj leads India charge
For India, Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra remains the best bet for a medal at the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22.
Ace long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in Paris 2003 is the only medal won by an Indian athlete at the World Championships till date, but the nation will now pin their hope on Neeraj to lead the country's charge for more medals at the event.