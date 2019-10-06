World Athletics Championships: Desisa delivers Ethiopia's first men's marathon gold since 2001

Desisa, the 2013 silver medallist in Moscow, held off compatriot Mosinet Geremew by four seconds to claim the biggest gold of his career.

The 29-year-old, a winner of numerous World Marathon Majors, won in two hours, 10 minutes and 40 seconds, beating Geremew and Kenya's Amos Kipruto.

Desisa is the first Ethiopian man to win the marathon at the world championships since Gezahegne Abera in Edmonton 18 years ago.

"It was hot, but I prepared perfectly for this race," Lelisa said, via the IAAF, after the event, which started just before midnight local time.

"I am very tired, but after I took silver in Moscow, this time I kept my power better."

Brit Callum Hawkins again fell short of a medal, finishing fourth, just as he did in London two years ago.