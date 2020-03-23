English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Athletics says ready to shift 2021 world champs for Olympics

By Pti
world athletics

Paris, March 23: World Athletics said on Monday it was prepared to shift the world championships in 2021 in order to accommodate a potential move of this year's coronavirus-threatened Tokyo Olympic Games.

The world championships are scheduled to be held in Oregon on August 6-15 next year, but talks are underway now that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may be moved over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"World Athletics welcomes discussions with the IOC to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and has written to the IOC (International Olympics Committee) to share this feedback from the sport," track and field's global governing body said in a statement.

"We stand ready to work with the IOC and all sport on an alternative date including dates in 2021."

World Athletics said it had already been in discussion with the Oregon 21 Organising Committee "regarding the possibility the Olympic Games may move to next year".

"They in turn have held discussions with their key stakeholders and have reassured us they will work with all of their partners and stakeholders to ensure that Oregon is able to host the World Athletics Championships on alternative dates should that prove necessary."

The IOC said Sunday it would take up to four weeks to consider what steps to take regarding the Tokyo Games. World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said in a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach on Sunday that he supported the Olympics being delayed. "No one wants to see the Olympic Games postponed but as I have said publicly, we cannot hold the event at all costs, certainly not at the cost of athlete safety," Coe said.

More OLYMPICS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 21:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue