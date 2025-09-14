India Shines at World Boxing Championships 2025: Jaismine Strikes Gold, Nupur Claims Silver, Pooja Bags Bronze

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi in MLS match on TV and Online?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

World Boxing Championships 2025: Liverpool turned into a stage of triumph for Indian boxing on Saturday night as Jaismine Lamboria captured gold in the women's 57kg event at the 2025 World Boxing Championships.

She defeated Poland's Olympic silver medallist Julia Szeremeta in a thrilling final, delivering India one of its most memorable performances on the global stage. Complementing her achievement, Nupur claimed silver in the women's +80kg division, further cementing India's remarkable run in the tournament.

The gold medal bout was far from easy for Jaismine. Backed by a vocal home crowd, Szeremeta came out strong and took the upper hand early on. But the 24-year-old Indian showed great composure, adjusting her strategy in the second round. With her longer reach and crisp counterpunches, she swung momentum in her favour and maintained control until the end, earning a 4-1 split decision and India's maiden gold of the competition.

"It's impossible to describe this moment in words. To be a world champion feels unreal," Jaismine told Olympics.com. "After the disappointment of Paris 2024, I focused on sharpening my technique and building my mental toughness. This medal reflects all the sacrifices of the past year."

India's celebrations doubled with Nupur's spirited display in the +80kg final, even though she narrowly missed out on gold. Facing Poland's Agata Kaczmarska, the taller Indian struggled against her opponent's aggressive close-range style. In a nail-biting finish, Kaczmarska landed a crucial blow in the final moments, edging the contest 3-2 on split decision.

Earlier in the day, veteran Pooja Rani bowed out with a bronze medal after a valiant semifinal against England's Emily Asquith. The championships were historic for India, with three women - Minakshi (48kg), Jaismine (57kg), and Nupur (+80kg) - reaching the finals in the same edition for the very first time.