An stays ahead at Wyndham Championship, Spieth implodes

South Korea's An carded a four-under-par 66 to preserve his position atop the leaderboard following Saturday's third round in Greensboro, North Carolina.

An, who had shared or held the solo lead since Thursday, is searching for his first PGA Tour win and he was able to keep his bogey-free streak alive through 54 holes at the Sedgefield Country Club.

His round was highlighted by an impressive 51-plus foot putt, the longest of the PGA season, as he improved to 17 under for the tournament.

American Webb Simpson (65) at one point tied An for the lead after a near-perfect round.

Simpson used a spotless front nine to put pressure on An, including a birdie on the par-fourth 9th hole. He ultimately fell into second place, a stroke off the pace after a bogey on the par-four 14th hole.

Fellow American Brice Garnett is level alongside Simpson following his four-under-par 66, while Ryan Armour (65) is a shot further back.

Viktor Hovland (64), J.T. Poston (66) and Paul Casey (66) are tied for third position at 14 under heading into the deciding round.

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth's woes continued after he capitulated following a seven-over-par 77 on Saturday.

Spieth started the day just four shots off the lead but three double bogeys and a bogey without a birdie saw the former world number one miss the 54-hole cut – a rule employed when too many players make the 36-hole cut.

"Yeah, it was just a bad day," Spieth, who has not won a tournament since 2017, said. "Overall, just didn't play well."