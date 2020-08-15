English
Quartet lead Wyndham Championship, Koepka misses cut

By Sacha Pisani
Tom Hoge
Tom Hoge is among the leaders at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour tournament, where Brooks Koepka failed to qualify for the weekend.

North Carolina, August 15: Tom Hoge, Kim Si-woo, Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel are tied for the lead after the second round of the Wyndham Championship, while four-time major champion Brooks Koepka missed the cut.

The quartet of Hoge, Kim, Gooch and Horschel are one stroke clear atop the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour tournament in North Carolina.

Hoge was in a three-way tie for the lead at the start of the second round, joined by Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan, and the American maintained his position at the Sedgefield Country Club on Friday.

Varner among three tied for lead at Wyndham Championship

Five birdies and two bogeys helped Hoge to a two-under-par 68 to be 10 under through 36 holes, alongside 2016 champion Kim (65), Gooch (65) and Horschel (64).

Harris English (67), Shane Lowry (63), Andrew Landry (65), Doc Redman (64) and Varner (69) are a stroke off the pace heading into the weekend, while Sloan is a shot further back after his second-round 70.

Patrick Reed – winner of the event in 2013 – and US PGA Championship runner-up Paul Casey are among a group tied at seven under.

Former world number one and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth avoided the cut following his three-under-par 67.

Struggling for form, Spieth improved 25 positions above the cut line – three under – after opening the tournament with a 70.

However, American star Koepka failed to qualify for the weekend, along with defending champion J.T. Poston (66) and Justin Rose (67).

After he was unable to complete a three-peat of US PGA titles last week, Koepka's second-round 70 saw him finish the tournament two over.

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 6:20 [IST]
