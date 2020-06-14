English
Schauffele leads, Spieth and Thomas among chasing pack at Colonial

By Dejan Kalinic
Xander Schauffele carded a four-under 66 in the third round at Colonial Country Club
Xander Schauffele carded a four-under 66 in the third round at Colonial Country Club

Texas, June 14: Xander Schauffele climbed into the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge as a star-studded group were left chasing heading into the final round.

Schauffele carded a four-under 66 in the third round at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas as the PGA Tour's return continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American mixed six birdies with two bogeys to get to 13 under and into a one-stroke lead.

Schauffele will have several stars to hold off in the final round if he is to secure his fifth PGA Tour victory.

Justin Thomas (66) and Jordan Spieth (68) are among a group of five players tied for second at 12 under.

The pair continued their consistent showings, with Spieth aiming to add to his 2016 title, having also finished runner-up in 2015 and 2017.

Spieth, who has tumbled out of the world's top 50, made four birdies and a bogey on the front nine before dropping a shot at the par-four 15th.

Gary Woodland (66), Branden Grace (66) and Collin Morikawa (67) are alongside Spieth and Thomas in a tie for second.

A shot further back are Daniel Berger (67) and Harold Varner III (70), while there is a six-way tie for ninth.

Rory McIlroy (69) and Justin Rose (68) are among those at 10 under, alongside Patrick Reed (63), Abraham Ancer (66), Corey Conners (67) and Bryson DeChambeau (70).

McIlroy made back-to-back bogeys at the seventh and eighth holes, while Rose bogeyed two of his final three holes.

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
