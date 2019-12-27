Year Ender 2019: Neeraj, Hima sidelined by injuries in yet another year dominated by doping, over-age controversies

Amid the many disappointments, Dutee Chand scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World University Games, winning the 100M event.

The country also booked 2020 Olympic Games berths in mixed 4x400M relay and men's 3000M steeplechase event (Avinash Sable)

In 2018, India watched with joy, the transformation of Chopra into a world-class javelin thrower as he grew in maturity after the 2016 world junior record to clinch both the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals

But the 22-year-old from a village near Panipat injured himself during training in Patiala and underwent surgery on his right elbow in May this yea. As a result, he remained on the sidelines and could not defend his Asian Championships gold in Doha. He also missed the World Championships

Junior world champion quarter-miler Hima, on the other hand, was in action in the first part of the season but the lower back injury she suffered after the 2018 Asian Games returned to haunt her.

She hogged the headlines with her training stint in Europe, winning six gold medals in average competitions in Czech Republic and Poland, creating a media frenzy here

The 19-year-old "Dhing Express" from Assam, however, pulled out of the Asian Championships without finishing her first 400m race. She was named in the World Championships team but was dropped at the last minute by the Athletics Federation of India

As usual, doping controversies hurt athletics with the biggest offender being half-miler Gomathi Marimuthu, who was stripped of her gold she won in the Asian Championships after testing positive for steroids

Sanjivani Jadhav, who also won a bronze during the Asian Championships, was suspended provisionally for failing a dope test as her sample was found to contain a banned masking agent. Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur was banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for flunking four dope tests in 2017

Athletics also became the third dirtiest sport in the country, behind bodybuilding and weightlifting, with nearly 20 doping cases this year.

(With PTI inputs)