Yearender: Top three ONE Championship submissions in 2021

While there were plenty of submissions to choose from, here are ONE Championship's top three in 2021.

#3 Shinya Aoki vs. Eduard Folayang

Shinya "Tobikan Judan" Aoki reminded longtime foe Eduard "Landslide" Folayang why he is arguable the greatest grappler in MMA history during their lightweight encounter at ONE on TNT IV, which premiered last 29 April.

The 38-year-old martial arts icon needed only 4:20 of the opening round to score his 30th career submission win.

Aoki trapped Folayang's legs in a triangle, slid up to mount, and landed huge elbows on his Filipino rival. 'Landslide' tried to force an escape but left his arms vulnerable for his fellow former ONE Lightweight World Champion.

The Japanese fighter instantly capitalized that opportunity by trapping his rival's left arm, leaving Folayang with no choice but to tap to Aoki's armbar.

#2 Ayaka Miura vs. Rayane Bastos

With four of her last five victories coming by way of scarf-hold Americana, martial arts fans knew Ayaka "Zombie" Miura would trap her rival Rayane Bastos with a similar finish.

Everyone's guess was spot on. The 31-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA star ended the duel in that same manner during ONE: DANGAL last 15 May.

Miura controlled the 58.25kg catchweight tilt from the opening bell. She immediately went for the scarf-hold after her head-and-arm throw sent Bastos to the mat.

The Brazilian did get herself out of trouble, but the Japanese athlete threw her down again before executing another scarf-hold.

This time, the young Brazilian star could not escape as "Zombie" further tightened her position by clipping her rival's left arm between her legs.

The finish came at 2:58 of the first round when Bastos couldn't absorb the extreme pressure Miura's hips applied on her shoulder and elbow.

#1 Marcus Almeida vs. Anderson Silva

Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida's MMA career got off to a perfect start at ONE: REVOLUTION last 24 September.

The 17-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion sealed his first professional MMA victory with a rare north-south choke against Anderson "Braddock" Silva.

It was a one-sided affair as Almeida scored a takedown within seconds of the opening bell.

"Buchecha" applied heavy pressure from the mount, struck Silva's ribs and heads, and worked his way to north-south position.

He landed heavy right knees on Silva's skull the moment he got a tight grip on his opponent's body from north-south.

Silva was in panic mode as he tried to push for an opening, but the 31-year-old Sao Paulo native locked in a choke. "Braddock" tried to hang on, but the pressure from the submission move forced him to tap out at 2:55 of round one.

