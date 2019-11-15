Jamaica's sprint sensation Yohan Blake to promote road safety in India

Blake, who won the sprint double in 2012 London Olympics and the 100M gold in the 2011 Daegu World Championships will arrive in India during the first week of December to undertake various activities to create awareness towards road safety in the country.

Blake was shocked when he heard that one person dies every four minutes in India and out of every hundred people dying in the world, 30 are Indians.

Ace Jamaican sprinter @YohanBlake joins hands with @RSWorldSeries to promote the cause of road safety in India! @raveegaekwad #YehJungHaiLegendaryhttps://t.co/qjl9WOME37 — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) November 15, 2019

Talking about his visit to India and the initiative to create awareness towards road safety through sports, an excited Blake said, "I've heard a lot about India and I always wanted to visit this wonderful country. I should thank the Road Safety World Series team for making this happen. I'm aware about the number of deaths due to road accidents in India, I'm also aware of cricket's popularity in the country and how the fans idolise cricketers here. The Road Safety World Series is such a wonderful initiative - integrating sports with a noble cause to save human lives. I was blown away the moment I heard about it! Hats off to the organizers for coming up with such a concept."

"Given India's love for cricket, I'm sure that the organizers will be able to achieve what they intend to through this series. Now that I'm associated with this cause, I'll do my best to spread the word, not only in India, but across the globe as road safety is a serious concern worldwide. I'm happy to be associated with this cause, because, it also gives me an opportunity to give something back to the society. Not many might know, but I also like cricket and I'm a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar. I'll make sure that I get to meet him and take his autograph during my stay," said Blake who is also the Road Safety Champion for the West Indies Legends team.

The Road Safety World Series will feature Tendulkar and West Indies legend Brian Lara among a host of other legendary cricketers like Brett Lee, Virender Sehwag, Muttiah Muralitharan.

Tendulkar is also the Brand Ambassador of the series whereas Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the series. In the first edition, the series will be played in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.

Road Safety World Series is supported by Viacom 18 with Colors Cineplex being the broadcast partner, and VOOT and Jio as digital partner.

(Source: Media Release)