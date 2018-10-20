English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Tababi donates competition dress to IOC Museum

By PTI
Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Thangjam Tababi Devi (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Thangjam Tababi Devi (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi, October 20: Youth Olympics silver medallist judoka Thangjam Tababi Devi has donated her competition attire to the International Olympic Committee to be a part of the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.

The 16-year old from Manipur created history by winning India's first ever Olympic level medal in judo, when she won the silver in the women's 44kg category at the recently concluded Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

Tababi was one of two athletes from the Indian contingent who have so far donated an article to the Olympic Museum, which is the largest archive of memorabilia with over 10,000 permanent and temporary exhibits related to the Olympic movement on display.

Shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary, who won gold in the 10m Air Pistol event, has also donated his pistol to the museum.

"I was happy to be invited to donate my judogi (traditional Judo attire)to the Olympic Museum. I immediately called my coach to tell him and he explained what an honour it was for me. I'm happy my performance was recognised and hope this can help make judo more popular in India," Tababi said.

After returning from the Argentine capital, Tababi will head for training with coach Mamuka Kizilashvili at JSW Sports' Inspire Institute of Sport as she focuses on preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Championships to be held in Jaipur from November 5-10.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: CHE 1 - 0 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue