More sports IGPL Invitational in Chandigarh: Yuvraj Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Aadil Bedi Pledge Financial Aid to Punjab Flood Victims By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 20:10 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Chandigarh, Sep 9: As the inaugural Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational kicks off at the Chandigarh Golf Club, the spotlight is not just on the greens but also on the heartwarming gesture of golfers uniting to support Punjab's flood victims.

The devastating floods have wreaked havoc across the state, but the golfing community has stepped up to contribute generously toward relief efforts.

Bhullar Leads the Way with US $100,000 Donation

India's most successful golfer on the Asian circuit, Gaganjeet Bhullar, announced a personal donation of USD 100,000 to Khalsa Aid Foundation, earmarked for flood relief in Punjab. Bhullar, visibly emotional at his home club, claimed the devastation in Punjab has been heartbreaking and he believes it is his duty to give back to the community when they need it most.

Aadil Bedi Donates 100% of Winnings

Local star Aadil Bedi, who has enjoyed success both in India and abroad, made a remarkable pledge to donate 100 percent of his tournament winnings to the Punjab flood relief fund.

IGPL's Collective Initiative

The IGPL management, alongside its brand ambassador Yuvraj Singh, announced a collective relief initiative during the tournament. Contributions will come from players' prize money, merchandise sales, and donations, all directed toward Punjab's flood-hit regions. Additionally, the IGPL is organising a truckload of essentials for the affected areas and a bike rally to raise further awareness and funds.

The IGPL officials said, "We all deeply sympathise with the victims of the devastating floods in Punjab, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families during these challenging times.

Women Pros and Young Amateurs Join the Cause

Women golfers, including Neha Tripathi and Amandeep Drall, pledged to use their platform to amplify relief efforts. Rising amateurs like Mannat Brar, Harjai Milkha Singh, and Zorawar Randhawa expressed solidarity with affected families, highlighting how the golfing community, regardless of experience, stands together in this time of crisis. The Chandigarh Golf Club, the venue for the inaugural IGPL event, has also extended full support.