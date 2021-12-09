Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to stay on F1 calendar until 2030

F1 races have taken place at the Yas Marina Circuit since 2009 and the track will this weekend stage a decisive finale to the 2021 season, with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen level on points in a captivating battle for the title.

It was announced on Thursday that F1 has renewed its contract with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM).

F1 CEO and president Stefano Domenicali said: "We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula One history will be made.

"The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and, combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit, we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us."

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said: "The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

"The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy."