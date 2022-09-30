Akbar Ebrahim re-elected as FMSCI president

Ebrahim, representing Meco Motorsport, will be serving a third term of two years, following his stints from 2016 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022.

Earlier this year, he was elected president of the FIA International Karting Commission.

Gautam B Shantappa, representing the Karnataka Motor Sports Club, was elected Vice-President.

Full list of FMSCI Council:

President: Akbar Ebrahim (Meco Motorsports).

Vice-President: Gautham B Shantappa (Karnataka Motor Sports Club).

Councillors:

J Prithviraj (Coimbatore Auto Sports Club)

Bharath Vivek Chandhok (Madras Motor Sports Club)

Pratim Chowdhury (Bengal Motor Sports Club)

Hari Singh (Performance Cars Racing Trust)

Raj Kapoor (Northern Motorsports)

J Balamurugan (Spitfire Motor Sports Pvt Ltd)

Ketan Mehta (Indian Automotive Racing Club)

Vir Raina (Calcutta Motor Sports Club).

INMRC climax

Meanwhile, many titles are up for the grabs as the stage is set for the fifth and final round of the MRF Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) FMSCI Indian national motorcycle championship to be held at the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai near Chennai from Friday (September 30).

Commanding most attention over the weekend are the two premier categories, Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open and Pro-Stock 165cc Open where the battle for championships could go down to the wire, going by the extremely close races this season that has attracted nearly 200 entries for each round.

As per a media release, the promoters MMSC -- celebrating their 70th anniversary -- have put together a 20-race card for the weekend.

"It has been an exciting season thus far with India's top riders and two-wheeler manufacturers, Honda, TVS, Yamaha and KTM, battling for honours, with our sponsors, MRF Tyres, providing invaluable support. The final weekend should see a continuation of the trend of close races that has kept everyone on the edge of the seat," said MMSC President Ajit Thomas.

The Petronas TVS one-make Championship organised by MMSC comprises four categories -- Open (Apache RR 310), Rookie, Girls and Media (all RTR 200).