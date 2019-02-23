Al Attiyah takes a small lead in Qatar Rally

The short opened did not feature any passage controls or decidedly tricky navigation and the five-time event winner was comfortable at the wheel of his Toyota Hilux on the way to the fastest time of 52min 40sec.

Al-Attiyah, the three-time Dakar Rally winner said: "For a short stage, to have a lead of 3min 05sec is very good. Tomorrow will be a long stage. I am quite happy. It was a little bit tricky today with the navigation but we did not have any mistakes."

Poland's Jakub Przygonski opened the day's proceedings on the short loop with new navigator Timo Gottschalk in the first of two MINI John Cooper Works Rally derivatives on a timed test that started 66.34km from the Lusail Sports Arena at the village of Al-Kharsaah.

The Pole continued to run first on the road, although Al Attiyah overtook Russia's Vladimir Vasilyev (fifth overall) and began to close in on the MINI as the stage progressed, before overtaking the Pole near the end of the special that also finished close to Al-Kharsaah.

Przygonski overcame the disadvantage of opening the road to card the fourth fastest time with Al Attiyah's team-mates Bernhard Ten Brinke and Yazeed Al Rajhi completing an Overdrive Racing 1-2-3 for Toyota.

Seventh-placed Yasir Seaidan lost over nine minutes with navigational issues and a flat tyre and that delay opened the door for Italian Eugenio Amos to snatch sixth place in his Ford 2WD Buggy.

The day's short stage also acted as the first of three rounds of the Qatar Manateq Baja held in conjunction with the FIA event and acting as the fourth of six rounds of the championship.

No less than 22 drivers were registered to score points. Mohammed Al Attiyah led the way from Mohammed Al Meer (T2 leader) and Adel Abdullah, all three of whom are also tackling the FIA event.

On the second day, crews are set to tackle a punishing 323.58km selective section across some of the most remote areas of the country.

The stage gets underway at 08.45hrs after a road liaison of 69.14km from Lusail Sports Arena. A second road section of 77.15km returns teams to the service park in the early afternoon.