Al Attiyah wins Morocco Rally, Przygonski crowned FIA cross-country rally champion

World title
Russian G-Energy driver Vladimir Vasilyev and navigator Konstantin Zhiltsov lost their slim chance of overhauling Przygonski to snatch a second FIA World Cup title when transmission issues sidelined their Toyota.
Vasilyev hit trouble on the stage and gearbox issues wrecked the Russian's chance of preventing Przygonski from securing the world title.
Quickest time
Al Attiyah clocked the quickest time of 8min 27sec through the opening 10km Prologue stage at Fes. The Qatari beat Martin Prokop by nine seconds and Jakub Przygonski by 23.
Ovedrive Racing colleagues De Villiers, Vasilyev, Ten Brinke, Van Loon and Chabot were fourth, fifth, eighth, ninth and 14th. Seaidan lost 13 minutes on the Prologue and stopped the clocks in 21min 04sec after rolling his Toyota and Domzala also suffered a minor technical issue.
Really careful
Al Attiyah added: "It was not a bad day. We broke the front arm in stage one and decided to continue. We lost a lot of time over the last 30km but we fixed it with a spare and then we needed to be really careful because it was only an emergency one. The car is new and we needed to find the weak points."
Fifth victory
The Overdrive Racing cars of Al Attiyah, Chabot, Ten Brinke, Liang, De Villiers, Van Loon and Seaidan headed to the final two short parts of the last stage between Erfoud and Fes in first, fifth, seventh, 14th, 21st, 23rd and 25th overall.
The Qatari erred on the side of caution to conserve his lead and a fifth victory in Morocco, as Carlos Sainz won the last stage and De Villiers recovered strongly to pip Ten Brinke to the second quickest time.