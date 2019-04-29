Al Attiyah wins record-breaking 13th Jordan Rally

Special day
"It was a special day for us. We had a few problems but we managed to fix everything. I'm so happy to win and to lead the MERC after winning in Qatar and now here in Jordan," said Al Attiyah.
"The suspension issue was a worry. We had three gravel shocks (shock absorbers) and one tarmac one and the balance was completely different. It was not easy to have all the parts because this was a new car," Al Attiyah added.
Abdulaziz second
Fellow Qatari Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and British co-driver Marshall Clarke were waiting to pounce if Al Attiyah's troubles worsened and the Škoda Fabia R5 crew finished second and maintained the pressure on their rivals in the title race.
Their consolation was winning day two and collecting an additional championship point.
Reward for Marouf
The Jordanian crew of Marouf Abu Samra and Malek Hariri were rewarded with a podium finish in their Ford Fiesta R5.
The Amman driver enjoyed his return to the international spotlight as he confirmed another top three finish for the host nation.
Henry in control
Lebanon's Henry Kahy continued the defence of his MERC 3 title in impeccable style with a fine category win and fifth overall with Jordanian co-driver Musa Djiyerian in his nimble Skoda Fabia.
The other three finishers all came from Rally 2 after early retirements