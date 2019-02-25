Al Attiyah wins third stage to take command over FIA Qatar Cross-Country Rally

Good day

Al Attiyah, who won his third Dakar crown recently said:, "Another good day, but it was not easy at all. We started from the sand dunes and the navigation was a little bit difficult. We didn't make any mistakes.

"We try to push in some places where I felt good, but I also tried to save our car because that is important. We had a problem with one tyre (delaminating), but we managed."

Hard navigation

Przygonski, the defending champion said, "The stage was good and we enjoyed it. It was hard navigation, but we didn't have any issues. We are pushing.

"The first part was good, for sure, but the last part we lose a bit of rhythm and we don't know how or why. There were a lot of dunes at the start and the track was really nice to drive today."

Dunes okay

"Everything is okay," said Al Rajhi.

"We had one puncture about 10km from the finish, but it was okay. The dunes and the navigation were okay. We tried to push as much as we could in the middle of the stage."

Ahmed in control

Qatar's Ahmed Al Kuwari and his Italian navigator Manuel Lucchese claimed victory in the second of the Qatar Manateq Bajas with a time of 1hr 54min 21sec at PC2.

There are two selective sections on Monday, split by a road liaison section of 56.39km where service is not permitted.