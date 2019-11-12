English
Albon retains Red Bull seat, Toro Rosso line-up unchanged for 2020

By Peter Thompson
Alex Albon
Christian Horner says there is "plenty of potential still to unlock" in Alex Albon, who will remain with Red Bull for next season.

London, November 12: Alex Albon has retained his Red Bull seat for the 2020 Formula One season, while Toro Rosso will have an unchanged driver line-up.

Albon was promoted to replace Pierre Gasly in August after impressing in his first F1 campaign, with the Frenchman dropping to Red Bull's sister team.

The 23-year-old was on Tuesday confirmed as Max Verstappen's team-mate for what will be his second year in F1.

"Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results – seven finishes in the top six – speak for themselves," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"It's extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

"There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020."

Albon said: "I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity.

"I'm hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

"This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020."

Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will remain with Toro Rosso next year, with the former rewarded for his "strong performances" on his return to the team.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 16:40 [IST]
