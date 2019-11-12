Albon retains Red Bull seat, Toro Rosso line-up unchanged for 2020

Albon was promoted to replace Pierre Gasly in August after impressing in his first F1 campaign, with the Frenchman dropping to Red Bull's sister team.

The 23-year-old was on Tuesday confirmed as Max Verstappen's team-mate for what will be his second year in F1.

"Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the team in Belgium and his results – seven finishes in the top six – speak for themselves," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"It's extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

"There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020."

Our 2020 vision@alex_albon confirmed to race alongside Max next year! — Aston Martin Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 12, 2019

Albon said: "I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity.

"I'm hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

"This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020."

Gasly and Daniil Kvyat will remain with Toro Rosso next year, with the former rewarded for his "strong performances" on his return to the team.