Alonso seeks Al Attiyah's help to prepare for Dakar Rally 2020

Not so smooth
Alonso and Coma found the going tough initially as a soft rollover stumped their race after only 27km. The windscreen of the Hilux was broken and the pair lost time to remove the glass before continuing.
The duo finished the 190km loop while taking turns to hold the broken windscreen in place between driving and navigating and finished 16th overall.
Hilux challenge
After the Hilux was repaired, race organisers allowed Alonso and Coma to start the second loop 15 minutes ahead of the field to gain quality mileage.
The second loop proved to be equally challenging, after a guinea fowl struck the windscreen 5km into the stage, resulted in a second broken windscreen for the crew.
Al Attiyah's help
Alonso and Coma's next competitive event is the Rally of Morocco to be held from October 3 to 9.
To prepare for the gruelling sand dunes of the Moroccan desert, Alonso went to Qatar to learn the ropes of dune driving from none other than three-time Dakar winner Al Attiyah.
Dune bashing
"Non stop! From South Africa to Qatar for more action. Driving and learning from the legend Nasser Al Attiyah in the dunes. Great two days in Qatar. Masterclass! Thanks my friend!," Alonso tweeted after his Qatar adventure.
Alonso also posted four images of him driving in the dunes with Al Attiyah in what looked like a Can-Am buggy as he stepped up his preparations for Dakar 2020.