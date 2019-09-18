English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Alonso seeks Al Attiyah's help to prepare for Dakar Rally 2020

By
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso sought Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah's help to learn how to drive in the dunes. Images: Alonso Twitter

Bengaluru, September 18: Fernando Alonso is known to be me a man who wears different racing hats. The two-time Formula One champion who ended his F1 career after driving for McLaren in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year had tried tried his luck with the World Endurance Championship as well as IndyCar Series.

The Spaniard has now turned his attention to the ultimate off-road races of all times -- Dakar Rally -- and is looking forward to making his debut in the 2020 edition to be held in Saudi Arabia from January 5 to 17.

And as he looks to gain a seat with Toyota Gazoo Racing, he has turned to the master himself for help. Qatari ace Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, who won this year's Dakar Rally in a Toyota Hilux is helping out Alonso in the dunes.

Alonso also did a trial run in the Hilux in a non-competitive outing in Lichtenburg 400, fifth round of the SA Cross Country off-road racing series, in the North West Province of South Africa.

It was not a smooth sailing though for the 38-year-old who had five-time Dakar champion (in bikes) Marc Coma as his co-driver.

Not so smooth

Not so smooth

Alonso and Coma found the going tough initially as a soft rollover stumped their race after only 27km. The windscreen of the Hilux was broken and the pair lost time to remove the glass before continuing.

The duo finished the 190km loop while taking turns to hold the broken windscreen in place between driving and navigating and finished 16th overall.

Hilux challenge

Hilux challenge

After the Hilux was repaired, race organisers allowed Alonso and Coma to start the second loop 15 minutes ahead of the field to gain quality mileage.

The second loop proved to be equally challenging, after a guinea fowl struck the windscreen 5km into the stage, resulted in a second broken windscreen for the crew.

Al Attiyah's help

Al Attiyah's help

Alonso and Coma's next competitive event is the Rally of Morocco to be held from October 3 to 9.

To prepare for the gruelling sand dunes of the Moroccan desert, Alonso went to Qatar to learn the ropes of dune driving from none other than three-time Dakar winner Al Attiyah.

Dune bashing

Dune bashing

"Non stop! From South Africa to Qatar for more action. Driving and learning from the legend Nasser Al Attiyah in the dunes. Great two days in Qatar. Masterclass! Thanks my friend!," Alonso tweeted after his Qatar adventure.

Alonso also posted four images of him driving in the dunes with Al Attiyah in what looked like a Can-Am buggy as he stepped up his preparations for Dakar 2020.

More FERNANDO ALONSO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBS 6 - 2 GNK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue