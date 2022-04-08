Americas GP: All eyes on Marc Marquez, the King of COTA as MotoGP celebrates 500 GP

The Grand Prix of the Americas at COTA on Sunday (April 10) will be the 500th Grands Prix.

After his huge Indonesian GP crash in warm up, Marquez has been sidelined - first with a concussion, then with a return of diplopia that occurred on the way home from Mandalika.

Thankfully, the double vision issue is not as bad as it was at the end of 2021, and the number 93 is back in action at a circuit where he has won at seven times in the past.

Captain America returns! Marquez ready for Austin race

Marquez admitted that it was incredibly tough to be sat at home again with diplopia, but he is back to race. And when Marquez races, he races to win - like all of the riders.

"Of course after Mandalika was really hard week, but lucky for me that the vision injury was less than last time. Even in Argentina I almost came but didn't feel motivated to take that risk, and I didn't want it. I spoke with the doctor and we decided to stay at home and relax and then train again in a good way.

This week I had another doctor's check and the vision was fixed. I tried a bike as well and let's see. I'm not arriving in the best way here in Americas GP but we will try to do a great FP1 and start a great weekend," Marquez said in the pre-event press conference where he was joined by the latest race winner Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) and reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Espargaro the leader It was a fairy tale weekend in Argentina for Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia. That win was a long time coming for both parties but now, the focus is firmly on the Americas GP - a track they really struggled at in 2021. "Sounds good, sounds good. These last few days have been fantastic, I feel happy but at the same time relaxed because I had the confidence I didn't have in the past. In past I dreamed I could win, now I know I can. It's not going to be easy weekend for me because last year we suffered a lot in this track, it was one of the most difficult, but this year is different. We've new asphalt, bumps will be a lot better, the 2022 machine is a lot better and we arrive in a completely different position. I can't wait to go out on track and see how fast I can go." GP500 As the collaboration between the FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna reaches an incredible milestone in Texas, defending champion Quartararo was excited and recalled the journey. "For me it was 2005 in Jerez, the fight between Valentino Rossi and Sete Gibernau. This is one of the races that made me want to be a MotoGP rider." Racing together With the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA and Dorna working together, progress has been wide-ranging and comprehensive. The Grand Prix Commission, comprising representatives from the FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna, has been a driving force behind the modern day MotoGP. Thanks to the evolution in the technical regulations agreed by all parties, the competition has never been better, with the sport showcasing the most level playing field possible across MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. Photo opportunity A photo opportunity celebrated the milestone in style, with riders from across the classes and representatives from each organisation heading to the main straight with the giant '500GP' that will be at home in the paddock all weekend. The collaboration between the FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports began in 1992, ushering in a new era -- the results of which can be seen every Sunday, and will doubtless be on show once again at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)