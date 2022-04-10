Americas GP: Martin grabs last-gasp pole, Marquez ninth

It is four front row starts in a row for Martin who beat Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.003sec with a 2:02.039, as Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed P3 to make it a Ducati triple threat on the front row.

And just behind, two more Ducatis line up P4 and P5.

Behind the five Ducatis is defending world champion Fabio Quartararo lining up in P6, how much did that crash affect the Yamaha rider's pole position hunt?

Americas GP: Zarco sets early pace, Marquez sixth

Alex Rins and Joan Mir head up the third row ahead of Marc Marquez, the six-time world champion, who had a quiet session in Austin, as fellow HRC rider Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) rounded out the top 10.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and an under the weather Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) will launch from P11 and P12 respectively.

Top 10:

1. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) - 2:02.039

2. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.003

3. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.128

4. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.531

5. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.539

6. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.595

7. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.655

8. Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.908

9. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.999

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 1.015

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)