Andalucia MotoGP: Vinales and Rossi quell KTM challenge

Cat and mouse game
It did get a little racy for 'El Diablo' in FP2 though, with Vinales tagging onto the back of Quartararo at the beginning of the session and the two heading round in a brief cat and mouse with a number of laps close together.
Later in the session, the Frenchman kicked up some dust as he ran afoul of track limits too, although no harm done.
Dramatic day
Rossi had a less dramatic day as the 'Doctor' was back near the top of the time-sheets from his FP1 time, and remained within a couple of tenths of team-mate Vinales in FP2.
That could bode well after a podium for the latter last week, and given the temperatures in the second session mirror race time more closely.
Independent rider
Protege of sorts Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) was a fitting 0.046 off the nine-time world champion on the combined timesheets too.
The number 21 took P4 overall, ending the day as top Independent Team rider.
Incredible Binder
Then came the rest of the KTM armada, as the top six was a tale of two factories: Yamaha and KTM.
Binder's incredible P3, off the back of race-leading pace shown in the Spanish GP despite his early run off relegating him from the top ten, backs up both the South African's speed and that of KTM.