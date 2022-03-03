Arjun Maini to drive for HRT in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

The third car will do battle for points and podiums in the new Gold Cup class. The GTWCE calendar consists of five rounds in total, with the highlight of the season being the legendary 24Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Alternating at the wheel of the 5 HRT GT3 - the car sporting a classic red HRT design and bearing the logos of nu concept and milon - will be team owner Hubert Haupt (GER), Arjun Maini (IND) and Florian Scholze (GER).

The trio is making its debut in the new Gold Cup, which replaces the previous Am class in the GTWCE Endurance competition. To be eligible for this class, the cockpit must be occupied by one Pro (Arjun Maini), one Silver (Hubert Haupt) and one Bronze (Floian Scholze) driver.

Season highlight: 24 Hours of Spa

A total of five race weekends make up the calendar for the Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe. After official tests on 7th and 8th March at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, the series kicks off the new season from 1st to 3rd April at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. The circuit in northern Italy also hosted the opening round of the GTWCE in 2020.

The rest of the season features a further four endurance races: From 3rd to 5th June, the series is in southern France at Circuit Paul Ricard. Next up is the iconic 24 Hours of Spa (28th to 31st July) - every year one of the most spectacular events on the motorsport calendar.

The penultimate weekend of the GTWCE season is from 2nd to 4th September at the Hockenheimring, before Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the season finale from 30th September to 2nd October.

Hubert Haupt, Team Owner HRT said: "The Endurance Cup in the GT World Challenge Europe offers exactly what makes motorsport so extraordinary and fascinating: demanding races at the best tracks in Europe, a highly-competitive field and real teamwork in the cockpit, the garage and behind the scenes. You could not ask for better prerequisites for a successful customer racing programme. Like the whole HRT team, I am looking forward to our third season together in the GT WorldChallenge Europe."

Arjun Maini said: "I am very grateful to Mercedes-AMG and to HRT for this opportunity. Complementing my DTM program with the GTWCE is very good for me and I am very motivated for this challenge. I believe that at HRT I have the right team supporting me and together with Hubert and Florian, we can do a good job. We have already two official test days next week at Paul Ricard to start preparing the first race in Imola."

Florian Scholze, said on HRT: "I am very proud to be driving for HRT in the Gold Cup in the GT World Challenge. The competition is one of the strongest you can compete in as an amateur driver. I am keen to take on this challenge and looking forward to the season ahead."

Team Principal HRT, Sean Paul Breslin said: "We achieved some eye-catching success in our first two seasons in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup. This year, we line up with two strong groups of drivers in the Silver Cup. We are aware of the big challenge facing us and want to achieve the best results for the team - just as we do in the new Gold Cup. Our whole team is highly motivated and looking forward to the start of the season."

Formed in July 2020 by racing driver and entrepreneur Hubert Haupt, the team (HRT) enjoys success in GT3 racing. HRT lines up with extended works support from Mercedes-AMG in many of the team's outings. The outings and cars are prepared in Meuspath, not far from the Nürburgring.

HRT also has its own eSPORTS team in the professional sim racing sector and is a sought-after partner for motorsport events of all sorts. HRT can call on a host of experts with a wealth of motorsport and engineering experience, which the diverse motorsport company leverages when implementing technical development projects for and with its partners.

The headquarters of Haupt Racing Team GmbH is located at Grünwald near Munich. The team owner is racing driver and businessman Hubert Haupt. As well as motorsport, Haupt is primarily known as a successful property developer. With his Immobilien Holding company, he implements high-quality living and building concepts in southern Germany - from innovative buildings to complete districts.

Source: Media Release