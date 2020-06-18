Australian racer-turned-porn star Renee Gracie lashes out at Indian audiences: Here's the reason why

In her latest post, the 25-year-old adult star from Australia claimed that Indians are using her content without her permission for she owns her images and videos. The former motorsport racer turned heads when she revealed that she's switched her profession and now she's earning a decent amount of money out of it.

As per reports, in a post on her OnlyFans' page, she asked users to stop making her fake pages and using the content illegally. "They are copyrighted and I own them not you. Stop making pages of me and stop sharing my videos and images illegally. "I don't like Indians now. If you have shared or stolen my images your (sic) an a**hole and I hope you get what comes for you (sic). If your (sic) Indian, get off my page now! Your (sic) not welcome here anymore. I will be removing all India's (sic) from my page tonight," Gracie wrote.

Gracie was Australia's first-ever full-time female Supercars driver, and in an interview to The Daily Telegraph, earlier this month revealed that the bold decision to start a career in the adult industry was aimed at providing financial stability to her family.

Gracie went on saying that whatever she's been doing, she has the full support of her family. In the interview, the adult star termed this decision as "the best thing I have done in my whole life."

"Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it," she said. "I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success."

When asked why she gave up her racing career, Renee said that lack of funding proved to be the biggest factor to compel her to quit motorsports.