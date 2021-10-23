Bagnaia grabs Misano pole, Quartararo 15th

That Italian stormed through Q1 to grab a crucial Saturday afternoon P1 at the Misaono World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, his 1:33.045 was 0.025sec quicker than team-mate Jack Miller as factory Ducati snatch a 1-2.

Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) earned a maiden MotoGP front row start to make is three Ducatis on the front row, as 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) failed to make it out of Q2 and will start 15th.

Miller leads the charge at Misano

Behind the trio of Ducati riders on the front row, Pol Espargaro is joined by Oliveira and Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) on Row 2 - the latter is the only Yamaha rider in the top 14 at Misano.

Marc Marquez had to settle for seventh after a troubled Q2, Lecuona lines up alongside his compatriot in P8 for his best-ever MotoGP qualifying result.

Danilo Petrucci made it a day to remember for Tech3 KTM Factory Racing on the Italian's final race on home soil, as 10th place Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) suffered a late crash in his pursuit of a better starting place.

It's match point at Misano; Rossi ready for last dance

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and the double crash for Jorge Martin see the Spaniards launch from P11 and P12.

So, how about that. Quartararo fails to make it into Q2 for the first time ever, as Pecco capitalises to grab pole. Now, it is time to look ahead to match point Sunday.

Can Quartararo claw his way through the pack and claim the title, or will Pecco do enough to spoil the Frenchman's party? Find out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) with the live action available on Eurosport for the Indian audience.

THE GRID

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) - 1:33.045

2. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.025

3. Luca Marini (SKY VR46 Avintia) + 0.085

4. Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.268

5. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.394

6. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.481

7. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.805

8. Iker Lecuona (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) + 0.848

9. Danilo Petrucci (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) + 1.095

10. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 1.642

11. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 1.918

12. Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing) + 51.586

