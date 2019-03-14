Bike-loving Hamilton sets sights '100 percent' on MotoGP test

The British five-time Formula One champion has made no secret of his love for motorbikes and attended MotoGP's season opener in Qatar last weekend as a guest of the Petronas-backed Yamaha team.

"Fierce, insane speeds and unforgiving, this sport is phenomenal," the Mercedes driver tweeted afterwards.

Fierce, insane speeds and unforgiving, this sport is phenomenal. Huge thanks to my family @PET_Motorsports for inviting me out here to Qatar to watch practice and qualifying. What an experience! How about you guys let me ride next time?.. 😉🏍💨🔥 #motogp #quali pic.twitter.com/3YjpGgMtSN — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 9, 2019

"What an experience! How about you guys let me ride next time?" It followed Hamilton trialling a Yamaha World Superbike at Jerez in December and he told motogp.com that he wants to experience more.

"100 percent I'm going to ride one, I'm building up to it," he said ahead of embarking on his Formula One world championship defence in Melbourne in Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

"I need more days (on a bike) firstly because I've only had two-and-a-half kind of days on the track, but eventually I'd love to try a MotoGP bike. That's the dream. "I watch it every weekend it's on," he added.

"Even when I'm on a grand prix weekend, I'm jumping out of my meetings before and after qualifying so I can watch the (MotoGP) qualifying."

Always an honour to get time with this legend. Over 20 years in the world championship, I’m constantly inspired by this man and his humble attitude to his work, his team and his passion @ValeYellow46 @MonsterEnergy @PET_Motorsports #goat #legend #hardwork #dedication pic.twitter.com/q2jlqGXAw9 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 10, 2019

According to the website, Monster Energy, which sponsors Hamilton as well as the Yamaha MotoGP team, is keen on arranging a ride swap between him and seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi.

Hamilton is a huge fan of Rossi's and after meeting him in Qatar tweeted: "Always an honour to get time with this legend. "Over 20 years in the world championship, I'm constantly inspired by this man and his humble attitude to his work, his team and his passion."