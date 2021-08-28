British GP: Quartararo bounces back after crash to dominate Day 1 at Silverstone

Crash hit
After Marquez' huge 170mph crash at Turn 2 in FP1, it was Quartararo who suffered a vicious off in FP2. The Frenchman highsided at the Vale chicane, a crash that caused Quartararo to hobble away after his left foot took a beating.
If anyone was worrying about El Diablo's condition, they weren't a few minutes later when Quartararo went back out and set the fastest lap of the weekend.
Home hero
After crashing at Turn 12 in FP1, Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) crashed in a similar fashion to Marc Marquez in FP2 at Turn 2.
Debutant and home hero Jake Dixon (Petronas Yamaha SRT) improved his time by 1.3s in the afternoon, the British rider making good progress to set a 2:02.601, just over a second shy of Alex Marquez.
Miller makes a move
FP2 timesheets are the combined timesheets as everyone improved, leaving Quartararo dominant after Day 1 ahead of Miller, Martin, Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.
Miller, on his Ducati, laid down some speed, though Quartararo, despite the crash was a whopping 0.512 in hand over the Australian rider.
Martin on song
Miller and Martin reeled in Quartararo again, but neither could get within half a second. But Martin, the Pramac rider impressed on a circuit which is unknown to many.
Title hopefuls Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) find themselves outside the top 10 after the first 90 minutes of running at Silverstone, a big Saturday morning FP3 awaits in the battle for the automatic Q2 places.