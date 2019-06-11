Can Catalunya serve up another MotoGP masterpiece?

Ducati back on top

The good news for the competition is Ducati were back on the top step in Mugello and last year a win in Tuscany preceded one next time out.

Even more good news is that some serious smart racing in the front group at Mugello - with Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) in the mix - made it hard work for Marquez at the front and gave him no chance to escape. Can the likes of Miller, Rins, Dovizioso, Petrucci take on the reigning champion once again this weekend?

Rossi's record

The man who made the most famous move in the history of the circuit in Montmelo, meanwhile, has a top record at the track and he will need to add to it.

For Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) it was a nightmare home weekend, but the ‘Doctor' has been a master of the comeback on many given Sundays and he is now the one with that extra incentive of winning in ‘enemy' territory.

Lorenzo's turn

Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) continues to struggle on the Honda, but with injuries now playing much less of a role in his races and his record in Barcelona a shining one, a turning point could be just around the corner.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) also wants a turnaround of sorts after a tougher run, and he will want to hit back against sophomore teammate Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

So many questions

So many questions remain ahead of Barcelona. Can Marquez strike back? Did Petrucci begin to turn the tide? Can Doviziso capitalise in the title fight? Will Rins be an even bigger threat if he gets a better Saturday under his belt?

Be ready when the lights go out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (June 16).