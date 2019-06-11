English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Can Catalunya serve up another MotoGP masterpiece?

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez will be gunning for glory and revenge all at the same time at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Bengaluru, June 11: A four-way fight on the final lap, a freight train battle of the ages before that...Mugello showcased the best of MotoGP.

And when all was said and done, Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati) may have been the man making the history, but Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) was the man making the gains.

A P2 for the points leader, ahead of closest rival Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) despite the defeat, means he is 12 points clear heading into the CatalanGP and however much a win in enemy territory means, a win on home turf is something different.

The number 93 will be gunning for glory and revenge all at the same time at the Circuit deCatalunya, and on a very special occasion: the 70th anniversary of the Championship.

Ducati back on top

Ducati back on top

The good news for the competition is Ducati were back on the top step in Mugello and last year a win in Tuscany preceded one next time out.

Even more good news is that some serious smart racing in the front group at Mugello - with Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) in the mix - made it hard work for Marquez at the front and gave him no chance to escape. Can the likes of Miller, Rins, Dovizioso, Petrucci take on the reigning champion once again this weekend?

Rossi's record

Rossi's record

The man who made the most famous move in the history of the circuit in Montmelo, meanwhile, has a top record at the track and he will need to add to it.

For Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) it was a nightmare home weekend, but the ‘Doctor' has been a master of the comeback on many given Sundays and he is now the one with that extra incentive of winning in ‘enemy' territory.

Lorenzo's turn

Lorenzo's turn

Jorge Lorenzo (Repsol Honda Team) continues to struggle on the Honda, but with injuries now playing much less of a role in his races and his record in Barcelona a shining one, a turning point could be just around the corner.

Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) also wants a turnaround of sorts after a tougher run, and he will want to hit back against sophomore teammate Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

So many questions

So many questions

So many questions remain ahead of Barcelona. Can Marquez strike back? Did Petrucci begin to turn the tide? Can Doviziso capitalise in the title fight? Will Rins be an even bigger threat if he gets a better Saturday under his belt?

Be ready when the lights go out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday (June 16).

(With a special arrangement from Dorna Sports)

More MARC MARQUEZ News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 12:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue