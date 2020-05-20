English
Carlos Sainz Jr. hopes Fernando Alonso makes Formula One return

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, May 20: Carlos Sainz Jr. hopes Fernando Alonso makes his return to Formula One next year.

Alonso, 38, has been linked with a return to Renault, having left F1 at the end of 2018 following 17 seasons.

Sainz, who will join Ferrari from McLaren next year, said he hoped to see his fellow Spaniard return.

"F1 is for the best and Alonso is one of them," he told Movistar+ on Tuesday (May 19).

"It is his place and I would like him to be there. Fernando can decide … I want him to decide what makes him happy, but I would like him to be there."

Sainz finished sixth in the drivers' championship last year, while the 2020 season is yet to get underway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the 25-year-old has signed with Ferrari, he is still eager to deliver for McLaren this season.

"I understand people who want to see me in red and fighting for podiums and victories," Sainz said.

"But 2020 is a different year and we are going to be required to work very hard. My love for McLaren, I want to leave with my homework well done."

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
