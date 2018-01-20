'Proudest son' Sainz congratulates father on Dakar Rally win

London, January 21: Formula One driver Carlos Sainz has congratulated his father on winning a second Dakar Rally title, describing himself as the "proudest son in the world".

Two-time world rally champion Sainz Sr finished ninth on the final stage to end the famous race 43 minutes clear of Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Peugeot driver Sainz Sr, who claimed two stage triumphs on his way to victory, previously won the race in 2010 but had failed to finish in his last five attempts since leaving Volkswagen.

Giniel de Villiers climbed onto the final step on the podium to deny defending champion and 13-time winner Stephane Peterhansel a place in the top three.

"Today I am probably the proudest son of his father in the whole world," tweeted Renault driver Sainz Jr. "Winner of the toughest @dakar ever done in South America at 55 years of age and he did it in his own way. Congrats #matador!

Fernando Alonso also tweeted his support for Sainz Sr, claiming he had hurt his hands clapping "the legend".

