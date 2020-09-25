Catalan GP: MotoGP riders ready for second half of the season

Dovizioso guarded

Dovizioso's recent form has been a worry and even he is surprised that he is still leading the Championship, but the experienced Italian is aware of the problems that need solving in order for him to get back to his ultra-competitive self.

"Very surprised but like everybody I think. Apart from Austria and Jerez 1, I've never been strong and fast like in the past. I'm surprised I'm leading the championship but it's been a crazy championship because everybody is struggling. Every race, somebody struggles."

Vinales revves up

Vinales is now just one-point behind Dovizioso in the Championship after his first 25-point haul of 2020 last time out. And the Yamaha star is excited for upcoming tracks that he "loves", but he's another rider conscious that consistency is key.

"Well I think that the Championship is still open until the last two races we'll try to be smart and try to be conscious. We'll keep building and growing as we're doing. For us consistency is the key."

Espargaro moves up

Espargaro, the man in form mentioned how heis now starting to rue some of the crashes he has had during the season, but is confident after his second podium of the season. His home race in Barcelona is not typically one that suits him and KTM - but that could all change in 2020.

"Already we need to look forward, we're just at the beginning of this new championship, that is going to be the second part of the season.

Marquez visit

Reigning champion Marc Marquez paid a surprise visit to the MotoGP paddock, stopping by at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as he continues his recovery.

This is the first time the Spaniard has been back trackside since Jerez. Marquez visited his team, box and, of course, his bike!