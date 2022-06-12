Leclerc eager to 'finish the job' in Baku after past pole disappointments

In Baku on Sunday (June 12), the Ferrari driver will start from the front of the grid for the fourth successive grand prix.

Leclerc has failed to turn each of his previous three pole positions into a victory, something that has become a familiar story for the Monegasque.

From his 14 pole positions in Formula One, he has managed just four victories (29 per cent) – only Jarno Trulli (25 per cent – one win from four poles) has a worse ratio among drivers to have topped the podium at least once.

Leclerc is keen to avoid another disappointment and believes upgrades made by Ferrari can help him get over the line this time.

"I just want to finish the job. The past two weekends I've already said that on the Saturday and it didn't happen on the Sunday," said Leclerc.

"So, we need to make it… I mean, we don't need to make it work but it will be very nice if we make it work. Let's see how it goes in the first few laps, and then I will try to keep the lead.

"I think since we have the new package, we've tried different things. And from my feeling it feels better in the race. But we still need to confirm it. But the feeling is there and it's good, so I'm optimistic."

Verstappen qualified third for the second successive Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Last year he crashed out from the lead with three laps remaining, handing Sergio Perez the win.

The reigning champion does not expect to make his move early but still believes he will be in with a good shot of a fourth victory in five races.

"I think last year I started third here, so a lot of things happen. If you have good pace, I do think you can do something out there in the race," said Verstappen.

"We'll just look through the data to optimise everything and make sure that the car is good on the tyres.

"The run to Turn 1 is super short, so there's not a lot you can do there, but it's a long race. Baku has shown that a lot of things happen. We just need to stay calm and focus on having a good race car."