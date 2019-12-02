Ferrari fined for fuel discrepancy but Leclerc keeps P3

Stewards highlighted a discrepancy in the car ahead of Sunday's race, although the investigation was delayed until after the event.

Leclerc subsequently finished third, behind Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The FIA then discovered there had been a difference of 4.88 kilograms between what Ferrari declared and what it had measured for Leclerc's car.

It was deemed Ferrari had breached the rules but only the team were sanctioned, with Leclerc remaining in P3.