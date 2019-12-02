English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ferrari fined for fuel discrepancy but Leclerc keeps P3

By Ben Spratt
Leclerc

Abu Dhabi, December 2: Charles Leclerc kept his third-placed finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but Ferrari were fined €50,000 for "an inaccurate fuel declaration" for the 22-year-old's SF90.

Stewards highlighted a discrepancy in the car ahead of Sunday's race, although the investigation was delayed until after the event.

Leclerc subsequently finished third, behind Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

The FIA then discovered there had been a difference of 4.88 kilograms between what Ferrari declared and what it had measured for Leclerc's car.

It was deemed Ferrari had breached the rules but only the team were sanctioned, with Leclerc remaining in P3.

More ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 476/10 (162.5) vs NZL 375
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue