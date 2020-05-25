English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leclerc: I don't become number one driver at Ferrari when Sainz arrives

By Dejan Kalinic
Charles Leclerc

Rome, May 25: Charles Leclerc played down suggestions he would become Ferrari's number one driver when Carlos Sainz Jr. arrives next year.

Leclerc impressed in his first season with Ferrari last year, finishing fourth in the drivers' championship.

The 22-year-old has extended his contract with the team until 2024, and next year will have a new team-mate when Sainz arrives from McLaren to replace Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc was full of praise for Sainz, who finished sixth in the drivers' championship last year.

"I do not become number one," he told L'Equipe on Sunday (May 24).

"I think Carlos is a great driver and he will show it. It is obvious to everyone already. For me, it will be a great challenge."

Leclerc also paid tribute to Vettel, who will leave Ferrari at the end of the year with his future uncertain.

"He taught me a lot of things, that's true," he said. "I'm happy to have had him as a partner because he is a very experienced pilot."

More CHARLES LECLERC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr dies
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue