Chennai’s Amith Kutti wins Mumbai Falcons Indian Sim Racing League 3 title

The speedy Kutti amassed 377 points, winning six out of the 10 races over 5 rounds to pip Thrissur's Abdul Malik (345 points; one win and four podiums) and another Chennai lad Sai Prithvi (341 points; six podium finishes) to the title.

The Season 3 winner received cash prizes from Mumbai Falcons, with the champion getting Rs 15,000, the first runner-up Rs 10,000 and the second runner-up Rs 5,000. Overall winner Kutti also earned a fully paid testing and training session for a day from Volkswagen Motorsport India, who have been part of the ISRL from the first edition.

Second-placed Malik won a training session with Rayo Racing while Prithvi, third, got a race entry from IndiKarting.

Top racers from across the country took part in the competition, with Kutti dominating the first 2 rounds and winning all 4 races; UK based Muhammad Ibrahim snatched pole and won Race 1 of Round 3. Round 4 was dominated by the lads from Thrissur and saw Abdul Malik earn his maiden victory in Race 1 while Abdul Fattah won Race 2.

Season 4 dates and format will be announced shortly, with the new schedule promising to increase the duration of the season.

Entering the final round, 3 racers were in a close fight for the title. Kutti had a narrow lead and secured his position by winning Race 1 after Malik had a relatively poor race by his standards. Former International racer and India's representative to the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Europe, Oshan Kothadiya, currently based in the Netherlands, won his final race of the season.

Ameet Gadhoke owner of Mumbai Falcons commented "We at Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited are proud to associate with the Indian Sim Racing Challenge.

There was a lot of great racing by the competitors which shows the potential and talent available in our great nation. During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic, SIM racing has offered an alternate platform for racing aspirants to continue to hone their talents."

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, said "Season 3 of ISRL has been exciting, start to finish. I think with the revised format it is closer to the way we run our national racing championships in India. Looking forward to putting the champion in one of our Polo Cup cars in the near future. Till then stay safe stay home and keep racing on your sims."

"Season 3 has been a big step up. We are grateful to Mumbai Falcons showing faith in our progress and would also like to thank Volkswagen Motorsport for their continued support," Rayomand Banajee, of IR eSports, organisers of the ISRL, said.